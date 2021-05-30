STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narikuravars struggling to survive during second lockdown

With Chennai going into a second lockdown, the Narikuravar community living at Amma Nagar in Poonamallee taluk, is finding it difficult to secure even two meals a day.

Published: 30th May 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Food being distributed to the Narikuruvars in Amma Nagar | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The streets of Amma Nagar is echoing the plight of the Narikuruvar community, who are struggling to make their ends meet. The community used to make a living selling beads and honey. With Chennai going into a second lockdown, the Narikuravar community living at Amma Nagar in Poonamallee taluk, is finding it difficult to secure even two meals a day.

However, a few good samaritans are reaching out to them. “They are living in a pitiable condition,” says Saravanan, a social worker  from Udavum Karangal. He says that the community hardly has any income. They normally live in groups of around 20 families.  One such group consisting of around 150 people stay at Amma Nagar.  

In coordination with the Poonamallee Tahsildar, sumptuous breakfast is being provided to the 150 people,  by Udavum Karangal every day. “The food given to them satiates their hunger for one time, but they still wait for the next meal to be given by someone,” says Saravanan.

The story is the same in Pallavaram, where around 43 families have settled. “We have been living on alms. The government in April gave us 10kg of rice and Rs 2,000. Now we don’t have enough food. We do get help from  non-governmental organisations but that is not enough,” says Shankar, a member of the community. “If we venture out, we are booked by the police,” he says, urging the government to provide them with at least rice, oil and masala items. Radhika, a woman from the community chips in, “We can live on rice gruel or bare minimum but the difficulty is managing the children. Please help us,” she says.

Vidyaakar, founder of Udavum Karangal says, “With more than 600 people, under our care, it is challenging.  We are providing food to the Narikuruvar community in Amma Nagar. It is sad to see them live in such dismal conditions without proper shelter and clothing.” 

The second wave has hit the street dwellers, migrant workers and daily wage earners very hard. Arul Doss of the National Alliance for People’s Movement and advisor to Thinai Nilam Vasigal, says that his organisation is planning to provide rice and other essentials to the families in Pallavaram and Poonamallee.

