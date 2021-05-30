New measures put in place as TN extends lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has made a slew of arrangements to prepare for the lockdown that has been extended until June 7 as per Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement.

The arrangements include uploading phone numbers of shops offering home delivery services in each zone in GCC’s website and app by Sunday, according to official sources.

Shops have been instructed to not carry out direct sales and violations will attract strict action. Fines will be imposed as per existing rules. Home delivery operations may be carried out through the back or side doors (without opening the main entrance) wherever possible.

Grocery stores (both large format or supermarkets and local stores) shall be allowed to arrange for home delivery through pushcarts and vehicles-on-demand through phone or delivery apps like Dunzo, Supr Daily, Big Basket, Licious, Dunzo, Tendercuts etc. As per the Chief Minister’s statement, this will be allowed from 7 am to 6 pm.

Goods vehicles carrying rice, dal, oil, etc., will be allowed free movement from warehouses to the wholesale markets, as per existing norms. Vehicles used for moving essentials from wholesale grocery markets at Koyambedu and Kothavalachavadi to distribution points/retail shops shall be permitted to operate at specific times. Banners and stickers will be given by GCC for these vehicles in the ward offices/ zonal offices.