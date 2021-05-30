New WhatsApp number to report abuse in sexual misconduct

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW), an alliance of civil society organisations working for child rights and protection in Tamil Nadu, has announced the creation of a legal team to support victims or survivors of abuse and violence in schools.

“Any student and parent willing to file a complaint with police or in need of any other psychological or social assistance can WhatsApp their details to the following child rights defenders,” the TNCRW said in a statement, adding that the identities of the complainants will be protected.

The contact numbers are: 9444051529 and 8056003486.

Harassment charges against faculty member

Chennai: The Chief Education Officer of Chennai on Saturday issued a notice to the administrators of St George’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Shenoy Nagar, in view of the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by female alumni against a faculty member. The administrators and alleged abuser have been asked to appear before the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) with proof of any action the school took on the matter.