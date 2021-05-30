Noted educationist Anandakrishnan succumbs to Covid

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Padma Shri M Anandakrishnan, a renowned educationist, former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Anna University and chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, passed away here on Saturday. He died after battling Covid-19 at the age of 93.

Anandakrishnan, in 2017, headed the Tamil Nadu Curriculum Framework Committee which revamped the State Board syllabus. He also served as chief science officer in the United Nations in New York. He is survived by his wife Jayalakshmi Anandakrishnan and four sons - Ramu, Ravi, Satyan and Sridhar.

Anandakrishnan, who was known for his many contributions to India’s education system, is most remembered for revolutionising technical education in Tamil Nadu. He was instrumental in the scrapping of the common entrance test for engineering education and introducing a single-window admission system using public exam scores instead.

He also served on several advisory committees and planning commissions to both the State and Central government over the years.

Speaking to Express, educationist E Balagurusamy, who is also a former VC of Anna University, said that the country has lost an educationist of high caliber, integrity and principles. “He was simple, yet bold. He had strong opinions and always voiced them. He has called out corruption in the VC appointment openly,” he said.

In a statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin said Anandakrishnan treated transparent administration and students’ educational growth as his two eyes. It was he who was the hero behind the DMK government’s decision to scrap entrance examinations for higher education earlier, he said.

“His report to the government opened the doors of higher education to students from rural areas. Underprivileged and middle-class students from rural areas who are now engineers and doctors will understand this very well,” Stalin recalled, adding that he was also crucial for creating a revolution in the Information Technology sector in the Tamil Nadu as an adviser to the government.

P Vasanthi Devi, the former VC of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, who was a close friend of Anandakrishnan said that he always envisioned an education system that benefitted a large segment of people. “He was keen on upgrading the education system, particularly technical education.

He resisted various forms of control within institutions. He encouraged many, including me, to implement the vision we had for our institutions,” she said.State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) general secretary Prince Gajendrababu said that the country has lost an eminent educationist even as it battles several challenges in the field. Many other politicians also condoled the death of Anandakrishnan.