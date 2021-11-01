Early diagnosis crucial to treat breast cancer

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When 59-year-old Vanaja* was first told that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, she went in denial like many others. But she was quick to regain her confidence and determination to fight and defeat the disease. Today she is a happy woman. Looking back, she feels self-confidence and courage helped her conquer cancer.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October 1 to 31) came to an end on Sunday, doctors and the survivors of breast cancer said if detected early, it is curable. Still, many women are coming late for treatment. Breast cancer among women is increasing every year in Tamil Nadu. As per the 2016 Incidence Data, 9,625 new breast cancer cases were detected in women in Tamil Nadu, said Dr P Sampath, Assistant Professor, Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Cancer Registry, Cancer Institute, Adyar.

The Tamil Nadu Cancer Registry report, compiled by the Cancer Institute, Adyar, and the State Health Department for 2012-2015 showed that the Crude Incidence Rate (CIR) of breast cancer in Chennai was 47.7 for one lakh population of women. The CIR refers to the number of cases occurring in a specified population in a year.

“Self breast examination monthly once after a week of the periods is very important. Every woman should know what is abnormal in the organ. To identify the difference in the texture of the organ, women can examine it from the armpit after applying soap. Any abnormalities should be consulted with the doctor immediately,” said Dr Selvi Radhakrishna, Breast Surgeon and Director of Chennai Breast Centre. Women should be aware of symptoms like change in skin colour, and fluid or blood-stained discharge from nipples, said Dr H Anitha, Associate Professor of Gynaecology and Deputy Medical Superintendent, Government Kilpauk Medical Hospital.

Vanaja said she never missed her medicines and is on regular follow-ups. “My treatment started with surgery, then came chemotherapy, and radiation. I am on medication for five years now. I never missed my reviews. I am completely normal now,” said Vanaja. She was diagnosed with stage II cancer. She felt a lump on her breast and immediately consulted a doctor. All tests were done and treatment was started.

Treatment on for 22 patients

The Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, which started a one-month breast screening programme on October 1, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, screened 619 patients, of which 22 patients were diagnosed with breast cancer. “We have started their treatment. Since 2018, we have diagnosed 221 breast cancer cases in the hospital,” said Dr R Shanthimalar, Dean of the Government Medical College Hospital.

The hospital held a valedictory function on Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Sunday. K Kanimozhi, MP, said, many women do not come forward for screening because of fear. But they should go for screening at least once a year.

*Name changed