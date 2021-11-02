A divine game to get in touch with your culture

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is time for parents to teach young people, early on, that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength,’ said American poet Maya Angelou. Doing her part, in a journey to connect kids with their culture and traditions, is Anjani Juvvadi, through Cultural Learning Systems.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, and settled in Pennsylvania, it’s been Anjani’s dream to familiarise her children with the festivals and rituals back home. When the idea to create products that would introduce children to their culture in a fun and meaningful way struck her, it gave birth to Cultural Learning Systems around January 2021. “My mother would patiently decode the slokas and explain its meaning. I also grew up listening to stories of Mahabharata, Amar Chitra Katha and Ramayana. I wanted the same for every kid in the world,” recollects Anjani, who moved to the US after her wedding.

An MBA graduate, Anjani quit her job to embrace motherhood and spend time with her two kids. She wanted to impart the moral values she grew up with to her children. “We understand the numerous barriers that parents face today as they try to pass down cherished family traditions to their children, and each toy, game, puzzle, or product we offer is designed to make the preservation of our culture fun, exciting, and meaningful,” she shares.

Anjani does not want children to follow the traditions blindly but instead, be given the opportunity to explore their culture through age-appropriate play. Every puzzle comes with a sloka and its meaning presented in a language that we use every day. To give the children some familiarity with the deity, there is a short story as well. Parents and grandparents can spend time reading these to them.

The vibrant illustrations become a visual aid to the slokas children learn and the stories they hear. “I wanted to create something meaningful and fun; a product that builds bonds between generations. We designed this so the child is easily (and enjoyably) able to form the connection. We have puzzles on Ganesha, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Durga and Balaji. They work as wonderful gifting options for the festive seasons. We’ve been receiving great reviews,” she shares.

All their puzzles are made with sustainably sourced raw materials and non-toxic inks. All in an effort to leave behind a healthy ecosystem, along with our culture and values, for the future generations. “Only when they learn about their roots will they be able to appreciate their origin, their background and themselves. This knowledge can help build confidence and understanding, and a willingness to appreciate and embrace the cultural diversity around them. This is more crucial at a time when there are many distractions for kids,” she notes.

This is more than a toy store; Cultural Learning Systems is a celebration of life, family, and our rich heritage and traditions, she believes. “We are committed to bridging the generational gap between family members, offering fun ways for children to embrace their heritage, and preserving the joy and beauty of our traditions for millennia to come,” sums up Anjani.

Cultural Learning Systems ships in the US and India. For details, visit culturallearningsystems.com or Instagram page: culturallearningsystems