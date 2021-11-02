STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decongesting busy junctions: two new flyovers inaugurated in Chennai

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated two flyovers constructed by the State Highways department at Velachery, Vijayanagar and Koyambedu junctions.

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Night view of the newly-inaugurated flyover at Koyambedu | martin louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated two flyovers constructed by the State Highways department at Velachery, Vijayanagar and Koyambedu junctions. The bi-directional bridge at Koyambedu runs for 980 metres on Inner Ring Road and has been built at an approximate cost of Rs 93.5 crore.

With the bridge opened for traffic now, motorists heading from Thirumangalam, Padi and Arumbakkam towards Vadapalani can directly pass over the bridge skipping the highly-congested Kaliamman Koil Junction and CMBT signal.  

However, vehicles arriving on Kaliamman Koil Road from Virugambakkam are not allowed to take the right turn for travelling towards Vadapalani and Guindy on Inner Ring Road. “Vehicles from Virugambakkam should take the ‘U’ turn under the bridge to head towards Vadapalani. Vehicles from Padi, Ambattur and Korattur heading to Virugambakkam have to take ‘U’ turn,” said a highway official.

The width of the carriageway on the flyover is 12 to 14 metres and it shrinks to nine metres at the approach ramps.  Similarly, one arm of the double-decker flyover at Vijayanagar junction in Velachery was also inaugurated. The flyover was built at a cost of `67 crore. The uni-directional flyover runs for 1.028 km connecting Taramani Link Road with Velachery Bypass.

“The bridge has a 7.5 metre carriageway with a service lane,” said a statement. The flyover will ease congestion for motorists heading towards Saidapet and Guindy from Thoraipakkam, Taramani and other parts of ECR and OMR. The second arm of the flyover that connects Velachery Bypass with Velachery-Tambaram Road will be ready by end of next year, added the official.

