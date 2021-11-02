Scripting success with every stroke

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a time in the city when swimming was a luxury as only the rich could send their children for sessions. One had to be a member of a club to use the pool. At a few hotels like Connemara, Woodlands, Taj Coromandel, then Sudarshan International that had swimming pools, one had to pay and learn on an hourly basis. However, these hotels and clubs were out of reach of the common man.

All that changed when Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) paved way for democratisation of sports facilities and set up a number of swimming pools across the city. While the success of the programme has been well documented over the years, here’s MS Yadesh Babu of SDAT-Dolphin Swimming Academy marking his place amid the achievers. The 17-year-old, a beneficiary of the change in swimming culture, was the cynosure of all eyes at the 37th sub-junior and 47th junior national championship that concluded recently in Bengaluru. He set a national record in the 50 meters breaststroke group 1 boys’ event.

“I feel blessed that I created a new national mark in 50m breaststroke. I worked very hard to do well at the nationals. I put my full efforts into each and every swimming and fitness session. I did not skip any workout sessions and did not take any day off. I was focused on my goal. I had swimming sessions in the morning and evening then fitness in the afternoon. It was not that easy and the main problem was sleep. After these tough sessions, waking up at 5 am was not easy. But I am happy that the hard work I did finally paid off,” he said.

Chief coach KT Muraleedharan, who was felicitated by the Swimming Federation of India for his role in Yadesh’s development as a swimmer, had a word of praise for the youngster. “Yadesh is a talented and hardworking swimmer. He has been around for seven years in our academy and is a vastly improved swimmer since he joined the academy. Both, me and my wife are NIS trained swimming coaches. We are imparting training to him and he has been a very disciplined and dedicated swimmer. He is good at breaststroke and freestyle events. He has a good body structure for swimming and also does fitness at our academy. He needs to improve his starts and have better leg strength,’’ said the coach.

Yadesh, who idolises Michael Phelps, wants to be a successful professional swimmer and represent India in Asian Games and the Olympics. A student of SRM Easwari Engineering College, Yadesh believes that Chennai lags behind in infrastructure when compared to Bengaluru and Delhi.

“The infrastructure in Chennai is good but not at par with other cities like Bengaluru and Delhi. I hope with more and more swimmers from the city doing well, Chennai will get the much-needed infrastructure and access to physios, sports science etc,’’ said Yadesh, who believes he has no time to relax and read books or go for movies as his life revolves around swimming.