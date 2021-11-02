STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uprooted tree crushes female police constable to death at Tamil Nadu Secretariat

A senior police officer posted at the Secretariat said that usually, many people would be waiting right under the tree as the Chief Minister's cell is nearby. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 01:18 PM

Fire and rescue personnel removing the huge tree, which was uprooted following heavy rains, at gate number 4 in TN Secretariat, killing a head constable.

Fire and rescue personnel removing the huge tree, which was uprooted following heavy rains, at gate number 4 in TN Secretariat, killing a head constable. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman police constable posted at the Secretariat in Chennai died after a tree fell on her on Tuesday morning. Another police personnel who was standing beside her escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Kavitha who was attached to Muthialpet police traffic wing. She was posted at the Secretariat for security for the past few days. She's a resident of Tondiarpet Railway quarters.

At around 9.15 am, around seven police personnel were standing under a tree when the huge tree got uprooted.

"While all the police personnel managed to escape, Kavitha and Murugan were trapped under the tree. Murugan who was caught under the branches free himself but Kavitha was crushed to death," said a police officer.

Kavitha

Several vehicles including cars and two-wheelers were also damaged. A senior police officer posted at the Secretariat said that usually, many people would be waiting right under the tree as the Chief Minister's cell is nearby. 

However, due to heavy rains, there was no public. Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu visited the spot and supervised the tree removal conducted by the fire and rescue personnel.

Kavitha is survived by her husband employed at the railway department and three children.

