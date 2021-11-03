STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Caste grouping claims: Teachers transferred

After news reports of the MGR Nagar corporation school grouping students based on their caste, the school has since revised the procedure to group them in alphabetical order.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After news reports of the MGR Nagar corporation school grouping students based on their caste, the school has since revised the procedure to group them in alphabetical order. Corporation sources said the headmaster and the teacher responsible for the grouping were transferred and further action will be taken after inquiry.

Corporation officials maintained that the decision to group students based on their caste was not done with the intention of discrimination and the teachers in question have personally helped several students. “Transfer orders have been issued. We have asked for an explanation from them,” said an official.

Since schools reopened for lower classes, corporation schools have asked students to come in batches on a rotation basis to counter shortage of space and teachers. With the absence of a uniform grouping system, schools have used their own parameters.

At MGR Nagar primary school, students were listed based on their community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp