Caste grouping claims: Teachers transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After news reports of the MGR Nagar corporation school grouping students based on their caste, the school has since revised the procedure to group them in alphabetical order. Corporation sources said the headmaster and the teacher responsible for the grouping were transferred and further action will be taken after inquiry.

Corporation officials maintained that the decision to group students based on their caste was not done with the intention of discrimination and the teachers in question have personally helped several students. “Transfer orders have been issued. We have asked for an explanation from them,” said an official.

Since schools reopened for lower classes, corporation schools have asked students to come in batches on a rotation basis to counter shortage of space and teachers. With the absence of a uniform grouping system, schools have used their own parameters.

At MGR Nagar primary school, students were listed based on their community.