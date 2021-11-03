STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ma Subramanian kicks off mobile Covid vaccine camps, aims at full coverage

In a first, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday kicked off a mobile vaccination camp in the villages of Chengalpattu.

State Health Minister flags off mobile vaccination camp in Chengalpattu on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday kicked off a mobile vaccination camp in the villages of Chengalpattu. The initiative aims to achieve 100 per cent coverage in administering Covid-19 vaccines to people.

In addition to the mega vaccination camps, this door-to-door drive will be held in as many as 79,395 villages, 1,064 corporation wards, 3,474 municipality wards, and 8,688 panchayat wards in the State, the minister told reporters. “The health staff will make a calculation of people needing vaccines in the villages and corporations. Following that, a team of health nurses, doctors, and assistants will visit the locality and set up a camp to get everyone inoculated,” the minister said.

On dengue, Subramanian said measures were being taken to identify water stagnation across the State. “About 400 cases have been reported so far, and 20,000 health staff have been deployed,” he said.

COVID CASES IN TN
● New cases: 973 
● Deaths: 21 
● Active cases: 11,147 
● Toll: 36,157 
● Total tests: 5,04,70,516

