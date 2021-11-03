Missing duo found dead in abandoned building

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Decomposed bodies of a 20-year-old youth and a 16-year-old girl were found in an abandoned building in Kundrathur on Monday evening. The building was closed after a fire two years ago and has since been used by miscreants for boozing, said the police. The deceased were identified as Ratan Bohra and Nirupama Bohra from Assam. Police said Nirupama was Ratan’s niece and suspect the duo was murdered at least six months ago.

Ratan and his elder brother — Nirupama’s father — were working in a private company at Thirumudivakam. Police said Ratan was in a relationship with Nirupama and since she was his niece, their family disapproved of the relationship. “About a year ago, the duo had eloped and her parents traced them and warned Ratan. However, the two went missing again in April after which Nirupama’s parents returned to their hometown in Assam,” said a police officer.

In June 2019, a private company manufacturing auto spare parts was gutted in a fire. The building had been abandoned since and only a security guard had been posted at the gates. “The owner is starting another company at the same place and the ground floor is under renovation now.

When a supervisor reached the second floor, he found several liquor bottles and a foul smell emerging. When he opened the door, he found the remains of a man in one toilet and a girl in the adjacent toilet,” said Inspector Chandru. Their bodies were sent to the Kilpauk MCH for postmortem. The Kundrathur police have registered a case and a probe is on.

Police constable dies by suicide in Anna Nagar

Chennai: A grade-1 constable allegedly died by suicide at his residence at Anna Nagar West in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased, V Vedhamanikkam from Vasantham Colony, was attached to Anna Nagar police station. A quarrel erupted between him and his wife Malathi on Monday, following which, he locked himself up in a room. Around 2.30 am, Malathi found him unconscious and alerted the neighbours. He was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College, but was declared brought dead. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)