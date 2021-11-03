STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On a mission to spread breast cancer awareness

They supported the cause by offering a mobile ultrasound mammography van for this cancer screening initiative.

Published: 03rd November 2021

The initiative included screening for breast cancer | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To promote the significance of early detection of breast cancer, Chennai Corporation began the initiative ‘Chennai Turns Pink’. To take this noble initiative to the next level, Billroth Hospital collaborated with the Tamil Nadu government in its ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ awareness wave to reach out to the public at their doorstep the whole of last month.

This programme was inaugurated by chief minister MK Stalin. The curtain raiser for the event was held at Corporation Boys High School, Kolathur. Dr Rajesh Jeganathan, MD, Billroth Group of Hospitals, and Dr Kalpana Rajesh, CEO, graced the occasion. They supported the cause by offering a mobile ultrasound mammography van for this cancer screening initiative.

The screening vans were flagged off by the chief minister in the presence of Health Minister, M Subramaniam and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister, Sekar Babu. These vans conducted phased out screening for breast cancer on women. It set foot across 15 constituencies and screened women over the age of 40 at their doorstep to create awareness and early detection of cancer.
Billroth Hospital also provided oncology treatment and care at their state-of-the-art facility in Shenoy Nagar for women who have tested positive during this awareness drive. They also made efforts to give counselling to these women regarding the importance of early cancer detection and treatment options available. The women were taught self assessment methods which are the crucial steps for complete cure.

