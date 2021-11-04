A festive homecoming

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Beyond firecrackers and fiesta, decking up and dressing up, Deepavali is that one-time occasion when loved ones from far and near go the extra mile to celebrate the big day under one roof. Many value and prioritise traditions and sentiments above everything, just to stay together in their hometowns for the festival like these two families from Tamil Nadu.

Home is where Deepavali is

‘Vidiya vidiya Deepavali, vidinju pona komali.’ Growing up, whoever said this first among Shakila Parthasarathy and her two brothers on Deepavali would be considered the winner. This hasn’t changed even after moving out of the nest and settling down in different parts of the world. “It’s been over 20 years since we moved out of our ancestral home. The only time we couldn’t meet for Deepavali was in 2004 when my second brother Gobichandar’s daughter Nirupama was in the ICU. We were all worried but my elder brother Bhavanishankar called me up on the big day and said those lines, instantly cheering me up. We might be separated by distance but not by heart,” recollects Shakila, a Coimbatore native.

“My elder brother used to work in Dubai for 15 years and he would book his flight tickets in advance. And, Amma made sure we booked our tickets on time. Last year, even amid the pandemic, we took the car and went to our hometown. So it’s an unsaid rule that Deepavali is celebrated only at our ancestral home,” shares Gobichandar, Shakila’s second brother.

What makes their Deepavali extra special is the Kedara Gowri nombu the women of the household observe on that day. “We pray for the well-being of our family and husband. We decorate the kalasam, prepare adhirasam and a feast for the god. New clothes are worn after praying to our ancestors. But the dhamaka begins from 4 am when 10,000 walas are burst, and the entire day is spent with the family, playing cards and dumb charades. Our mandatory photoshoot is the best part,” says an excited Shakila.

For Gajalakshmi, Shakila’s mother and the matriarch, a full house symbolises happiness and contentment. “When they all leave, the whole house becomes empty. En kudumbathukku onnum onnum paathu paathu seiven (I pay attention to every single thing I do for the family so they get the best). At least, until I’m alive, this will continue,” says Gajalakshmi.

Every year, the matriarch breaks a pumpkin at the end of the day to ward off the evil eye. “People in the neighbourhood look at us in awe when we celebrate. All this wouldn’t be possible without my sisters-in-law. They prefer here to their parents’ places because of the bond we share. We’re hopeful that my children and my brothers’ share the same rapport. We are trying to impart them the moral values and culture of togetherness,” sums up Shakila.

Annual arrangements

“Can distance really separate us? We’ve stayed away from each other for over 30 years and the week leading to Deepavali is the only time we catch up. But that makes up for everything,” enthuses Raviraman, a Madurai native, settled in Singapore.

It’s been a yearly affair for Ravi and his four siblings to assemble at their parents’ place a week before Deepavali. “We’re three brothers and two sisters, and I’m the eldest. Except for one sister who’s in India, the rest of us are spread across the globe. But each of us takes up a responsibility and gets started with the arrangements months in advance. The second brother takes care of crackers from Sivakasi, the third brother gives orders for sweets at a local place in our hometown and the sisters do the shopping for all of us,” notes the financier.

Their independent house in Madurai is decked up with thoranams and rangoli, and the entrance is lit up with lamps during the week leading to Deepavali. “The house comes to life with 20-25 family members. We kick off the day with our visit to Meenakshi Amman Temple. An elaborate non-veg spread comprising aappam, paya and kulambu is prepared for breakfast. Lunch is served on vaazhai ilai. We have an open kitchen and all the family members chip in to make it memorable. Bakshanam like murukku, mixture and laddu is distributed to neighbours and evenings are spent chit-chatting under coconut trees. It’s literally like ‘engal veetil ella naallum karthigai’,” recounts Malavika, the youngest sister, borrowing from the sentiments of the Vaanathaippola family.

For parents Meenakshi and Kalyana Raman, this is a dream come true. “It’s really hard to live scattered and we miss our children. But, the only thing that keeps us going is that they will be here on Deepavali, no matter what. Last year was disappointing because except for the youngest daughter, nobody could make it during the lockdown. I terribly missed giving oil baths to my sons and keeping mehendi in my daughter’s hands. They missed my legiyam too. Though we got to see each other virtually, nothing comes close to home,” narrates Meenakshi.

While the time spent together has drastically come down, the bond will forever remain strong, feel the siblings. They’re glad that the children are equally excited to come to their hometown and experience the local lifestyle. “All our kids are fond of their culture and traditions. To date, they all get more excited than us for Deepavali and stay true to their roots. We want them to be there for each other and respect festivities,” says Ravi.

Families like that of Shakila’s and Ravi’s are hopeful that the generations to come will keep up the customs and celebrations in their own ways.