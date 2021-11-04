STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Care for your eyes

Deepavali is a festival of lights. Let us not make it dark by sustaining injuries to the eye while bursting crackers.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepavali is a festival of lights. Let us not make it dark by sustaining injuries to the eye while bursting crackers. It has been found that 45 per cent of ocular injuries in children occur at home, of which cracker injuries constitute as high as 10 per cent.

According to Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman & medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital — a hospital which deals with all types of ocular injuries with special reference to cracker injuries — there has been an increased incidence of cracker injuries of the eye in the past few years, mainly because of the negligence of the parents and the failure to follow protocols while bursting crackers.

The injuries referred to the hospital range from minimal ones like corneal abrasions, lid injuries to major ones like traumatic cataract, corneal tear, retinal detachment, vitreous hemorrhage and rupture globe. “Due to this pandemic, we expected a fewer fire cracker injuries this year when compared to the previous years, but unfortunately, we came across at least 10 cases in the past two days, ranging from minor corneal abrasions, superficial punctuate erosions and lid injuries to the major sight threatening vitreous hemorrhage and optic nerve head avulsions and some cases requiring surgical interventions as well,” he notes.

Most of the fire cracker injuries occur in adolescents less than 25 years of age, who indulge most in bursting crackers without following the safety norms. It is unfortunate that the innocent pedestrians are also affected due to the negligence of one such group. Ocular injuries in this age group result, not only in a physical disability but also affects psychologically leading to personality disorders creating a barrier for future opportunities of success.

In case of cracker injuries, the cornea could be affected, leading to damaged eyesight. The experts say that the rocket injuries are the worst, since they rupture the eyeballs and are very difficult to salvage. Blast injuries could lead to superficial burns, wherein certain metallic parts could enter the eye and damage it.
Safety is the best way to save sight and the most effective treatment for eye injuries is prevention.

DO’s

  • Always burst crackers in an open space.
  • Avoid bursting crackers within the house, especially kitchen.
  • Always burst under the supervision of elders.
  • Go for best quality crackers.
  • Wear protective footwear.
  • Use the long lighting wand for lighting crackers, so that the distance is maintained. 
  • Have security measures like water, sand and, if possible, fire extinguisher.
  • Return to a safe distance after lighting the crackers.
  • Preferably wear cotton clothes while bursting crackers.
  • Contact the nearest eye specialist in emergencies.

DON’Ts

  • Do not wear loose clothes.
  • Do not hold the crackers in your hand while lighting them.
  • Do not choose harmful crackers like rockets or atom bombs.
  • Do not attempt to relight a cracker that was already lit and did not burst.
  • Do not burst near petrol / diesel vehicles or any inflammable articles.
