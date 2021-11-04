Drunk driving causes mishap, four injured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four youngsters returning home from a resto bar in the city were injured after the car they were travelling in toppled on Santhome High Road in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said the driver was drunk.

The four were identified as K Srikanth (22), the driver, S Madhukrishnan (24), Nithyashree (24), and Vandhana (22). “At around 1 am, the car negotiated a turn. Srikanth lost control of the vehicle and the car hit a median and turned upside down,” said a police officer.

Since the car was overspeeding, it moved for about 200 meters after toppling and then came to a halt. Passers-by rushed the four to the Royapettah GH. All four are out of danger. The Adyar Traffic Investigation police registered a case of drunken driving and rash driving and seized the car.