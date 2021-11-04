STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Drunk driving causes mishap, four injured

The four were identified as K Srikanth (22), the driver, S Madhukrishnan (24), Nithyashree (24), and Vandhana (22). “At around 1 am, the car negotiated a turn.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four youngsters returning home from a resto bar in the city were injured after the car they were travelling in toppled on Santhome High Road in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said the driver was drunk. 

The four were identified as K Srikanth (22), the driver, S Madhukrishnan (24), Nithyashree (24), and Vandhana (22). “At around 1 am, the car negotiated a turn. Srikanth lost control of the vehicle and the car hit a median and turned upside down,” said a police officer.

Since the car was overspeeding, it moved for about 200 meters after toppling and then came to a halt. Passers-by rushed the four to the Royapettah GH. All four are out of danger. The Adyar Traffic Investigation police registered a case of drunken driving and rash driving and seized the car.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp