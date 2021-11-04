STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains improve Chennai’s air quality; more showers forecast

With Chennai receiving daily dose of overnight rains for the last few days, pollution levels in the city have remarkably come down.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai receiving daily dose of overnight rains for the last few days, pollution levels in the city have remarkably come down. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 48, which was in stark contrast to the AQI of 120 recorded on October 28. This despite the mad Deepavali rush and increased vehicular movement owing to an ensuing long weekend. 

Out of eight Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS), which give real-time pollution data, five stations — Manali, Alandur, Velachery, Kodungaiyur and Perungudi — recorded AQI of less than 50, which is considered ‘good’ as per the National Ambient Air Quality Standards fixed by Central Pollution Control Board. Three other stations — Manali village (TNPCB), Arumbakkam and Royapuram — recorded marginally high AQI levels in the range of 50-100, which is categorised as ‘satisfactory’. 

A senior official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) told TNIE the reduced pollution levels were the result of rains and strong wind that help in the dispersion of particulate matter (PM) faster. “If you observe, the dominant pollutant in most of the stations is not PM2.5 or PM10.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers in the next five days in several districts. Heavy rainfall warning for Deepavali Day has been issued for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Trichy and delta districts. In Chennai, the sky condition will be generally cloudy. Thunderstorms with moderate rains are likely to occur in some areas, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees respectively expected.

