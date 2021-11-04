Marking a sparkling presence

Sahana Iyer By

CHENNAI: Born into a business family, Lathika Sandeep has known diamond jewellery for her entire life. “As a kid, I would get back home from school and sit with my dad to help him, learning the process, everything about diamond jewellery and how to sell it,” she says. These learnings propelled her to establish her own company EF-IF in 2013, one that made the idea of the previously elitist diamonds, a more accessible one. As Lathika says, “Diamonds are for everybody.”

With their new Deepavali collection in store — an array of light-weight yet ornate necklaces, earrings and more — EF-IF is now indulging the needs of the newer generation. The familiar sparkle of the diamonds paired with bold emerald greens, deep reds, and stark whites make for statement pieces that turn heads. Don’t fret, minimilistic lovers; there are subtler options for you as well. Pair them with your Deepavali outfits for an elegant festive look.

Tell us about the Deepavali collection. What sets it apart from others in the market?

This Deepavali, we have been concentrating more on light-weight collections because that is what this (the younger) generation wants. And we have made it a bit personalised in terms of letter rings, letter pendants and more. We have also seen some convertible jewellery where you can wear rings as pendants and pendants as earrings and things like that. We have to make it a more lightweight collection because today’s generation is working from home and doesn’t have that many opportunities to go out. There is not too much socialising yet so they want something more wearable and this Deepavali, we have concentrated on this.

Is there a market for people who wear diamonds in Chennai? I know that a lot of people invest in gold...

When we launched EFIF diamond jewellery about six years back, the whole motive was to have ‘diamond for all’. There was always a section of society who thought a diamond was too expensive but we brought it to everybody. You can buy a diamond nosepin for `1,500 onwards. We have a savings scheme where you can accumulate money (starting with `5,000) over the period of a year and then buy diamond jewellery. Today, we see this trend where more and more people want to invest in it. It’s not like 20 years ago when only gold was seen as an investment. Now, all special occasions in a person’s life are celebrated with diamond jewellery. Be it a proposal, birthday or birth of a child, people want to see it with diamond jewellery.

Tell us about growing up in a family of diamond jewellers. How did it fuel your interest?

My father and uncle have been in this business for the last 35 years so I grew up in an environment where we were always talking about diamond jewellery and selling it. I am the eldest in the family so I was always called to sit and help and look at things. That’s where I grew the curiosity, the inquisitiveness of being in the field. I did my business management, MBA and then my gemology, because I was very keen on this business. My father had been training me since I was in class 10 and 12. He used to take me to his factory, work trips. I have been exposed to this industry so I began with a lot of interest and passion.

Was there any point where you tried to move away from it for an alternative career?

No, there was no such time but there was a time where I was very keen to only be in this industry. When I was in school, my father took me to Mumbai. There, Opera House is one of the predominant diamond markets in the world. When we stepped into the market, I saw that there was no woman around. There were only men, even when the consumption of the jewellery is (largely) women. That way, I thought we should also start making our mark in this industry that is completely male-dominated.

So when I joined the industry, I worked with my father for many years. In 2013, I started my own home brand and established the store in 2015.

If you were not doing what you are right now, what would you do?

If I had not been interested in this industry, I would be studying law. I have always been interested in that field but this (diamond jewellery business) took over my mind, so I didn’t get into it. It was because I was always exposed to this business throughout my life.

Is women empowerment a cause close to your heart?

It definitely is. I try to take in as many women as possible in the firm (currently, the team is 40 per cent female). When I outsource anything and work with other companies, I try to give more opportunities to women. I try to see who are the women in my purview that I can help. I try to bring more women in the organisation as well but as a woman, we have time restrictions so we need men sometimes.

Any other causes close to your heart?

Another cause I want to work for is child education but I haven’t got an opportunity to do anything yet. Given an opportunity, I would like to do something in the field of education for underprivileged children.

Since going to the Opera House two decades ago, has the diamond industry become more open to women?

Definitely. I urge women to come forward and step into the industry. They are very welcoming and there is a change but we have to see more women stepping into the industry. I can see a lot of women supporting their husbands or fathers in business and it’s been taken as a welcoming move but there could be more as well.

How do you like to unwind after a very long day?

I like to spend time with my six-year-old daughter, maybe take her out. I read some books or listen to some calm music. This is just a stress buster for me.

You, Shruti and Navita work on different aspects of the business? What is your partnership like?

I take care of the store predominantly, Navita helps throughout and Shruti takes care of the e-commerce website and digital aspects. Navita is my sister and Shruti is my sister-in-law. It’s been quite good because we understand each other’s issues. We all have kids and at the end of the day, are family. So, we adjust to each other and all work towards the good of the organisation.

