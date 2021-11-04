STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Next mega Covid vaccine camp on Saturday

The eighth mega Covid-19 vaccination drive will be held on Saturday at 50,000 camps across the State, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Covid 19 Vaccine

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a young woman inside a dedicated van. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The eighth mega Covid-19 vaccination drive will be held on Saturday at 50,000 camps across the State, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Speaking to reporters at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Subramanian said 71 per cent of people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent the second dose. Over 60 lakh people are yet to take the second dose.

Officials were instructed to identify people waiting for second dose and inoculate them. “Target has been set to vaccinate 100 per cent people with the first dose by end of November,” the minister said. So far, 5.93 crore doses have been administered in TN. The State has a stock of 60 lakh doses of vaccines, he said.

Meanwhile, the KMCH has opened 22 beds on two floors at its special burns ward. Burn wards have been opened in all government headquarters and medical college hospitals, he said. On dengue, he said 489 cases are being treated now. There is no official information on the Central team’s inspection of the situation, he said, adding TN has engaged 21,936 staff for dengue-control measures.

