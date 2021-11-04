Steel barriers removed, SC hamlet to get bus stop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after TNIE reported on steel barriers that were erected to prevent construction of a bus stand in a village of Tiruvallur district, officials headed by Tahsildar Senthil, brought down the grills on Tuesday evening.

In the story, published on Sunday, TNIE had highlighted how members from the dominant caste in Vishnuvakkam village had raised grills on a Poramboke land, meant for constructing a bus stand for a Scheduled Caste village of 800 families, living in Perathur.

Soon after, district officials reached the spot and brought down the grills with the help of the police. They

have also assured the construction of a bus stand for the Scheduled Caste families in the same locality soon. “We initially faced stiff resistance from the dominant caste community to not remove the steel barriers. But, we called in both the communities and had a discussion to ensure the issue does not prolong after this,” an official part of the meeting told TNIE.