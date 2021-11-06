STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Six people arrested in three assault cases

According to the police, the victim, C Appen, was bursting crackers on Thursday night when one firecracker accidentally hit a passing two-wheeler.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Thousand Lights police have arrested three people for allegedly attacking a 32-year-old man on Thursday. According to the police, the victim, C Appen, was bursting crackers on Thursday night when one firecracker accidentally hit a passing two-wheeler.

The two people on bike started arguing with Appen, while a third person nearby, too, joined in, and attacked Appen with a wooden log. The police have arrested B Bharat (23), T Akash (22), and M Manoj Kumar (20), based on a complaint, and the trio was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Vepery police have arrested two people, including a juvenile, for allegedly attacking a fast food stall owner and his son on Thursday. The police are on the lookout for the third. In the third incident, the Teynampet police arrested one person allegedly involved in the assault of a 20-year-old man.

According to the police, victim V Vijay was verbally abused and attacked with an iron rod by two accused, identified as Karthick alias ‘Avatar’ Karthick and Manikandan alias ‘Nari’ Manikandan. Manikandan were arrested. A probe is on.

