Next mega Covid vaccine camp postponed to Nov 14

The eighth mega Covid-19 vaccination camp that was scheduled on Saturday (November 6) had been postponed to November 14.

Published: 06th November 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The eighth mega Covid-19 vaccination camp that was scheduled on Saturday (November 6) had been postponed to November 14. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the mega vaccination camp was postponed because of government holidays on Thursday and Friday and the weekend after considering the requests of the health workers associations.

Also, more rains were predicted for 15 districts on Saturday, the minister added. Mentioning that 65 lakh doses of vaccines are in stock, he urged the approximately 65 lakh people, who are due to get the second dose, to take it at the regular vaccination centres. He also requested people to make use of the ‘vaccination at door-step’ facility.

The minister spoke to the reporters after inspecting the Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Kancheepuram district. Bed strength at the Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital will be increased to 800 and the hospital will be upgraded with more facilities, he said.

The government aims to strengthen the hospital on par with the Tata Memorial Cancer Institute in Mumbai. An additional `180 crore has been allotted for its development. Once the new buildings are constructed, around 1,000 people can get treatment at a time, he added.

