STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The fight for freedom in frames

On Friday, chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated ‘Viduthalai Poril Thamizhagam’,

Published: 06th November 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Friday, chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated ‘Viduthalai Poril Thamizhagam’, an exhibition reminiscing history and paying a tribute to Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the big fight.

Hosted at Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus to commemorate the 75th Independence Day, it featured artefacts significant to the people and their work — Veerapandiya Kattabomman’s sword; a model of the prison cell where people like Periyar and Kamarajar were jailed; swords used by fighters, and more. TNIE lensman P Jawahar captures the displays it has to offer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp