The fight for freedom in frames

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Friday, chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated ‘Viduthalai Poril Thamizhagam’, an exhibition reminiscing history and paying a tribute to Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the big fight.

Hosted at Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus to commemorate the 75th Independence Day, it featured artefacts significant to the people and their work — Veerapandiya Kattabomman’s sword; a model of the prison cell where people like Periyar and Kamarajar were jailed; swords used by fighters, and more. TNIE lensman P Jawahar captures the displays it has to offer.