Tipper lorry hits 2-wheeler, runs over three-year-old girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-year-old girl died allegedly after a tipper lorry ran her over on Thursday. The child was travelling with her parents on a two-wheeler when the accident happened. Police said the deceased was identified as Pratheesha, who was staying at Naduveerapattu near Sriperumbudur with her parents Madhan and Ramya – both private company employees.

On Thursday, the family had planned to visit Ramya’s parents at Erumaiyur in Chengalpattu. “While Madhan was riding the two-wheeler, Ramya and Pratheesha were riding pillion. Around 9 am, on the Tambaram-Somamangalam road, a tipper lorry hit the vehicle from the rear,” police said.

While Pratheesha fell on the right side, Madhan and Ramya were thrown off to the left, said the police. The speeding lorry ran over Pratheesha killing her on the spot. The driver allegedly escaped. While Madhan and Ramya were sent to a private hospital nearby for treatment, Pratheesha’s body was sent to the Chengalpattu government hospital for autopsy. The Somamangalam police registered a case and further investigations are on.