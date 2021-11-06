Youth held for raping minor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth who allegedly raped a Class 10 girl after befriending the victim through Instagram was arrested by the city police. Police said the accused was identified as S Gopinath (23) from Thiruvarur. The 15-year-old victim had come in contact with Gopinath through Instagram and the duo allegedly exchanged mobile numbers.

“Gopinath had lied to the victim that he is from a reputable family and has been working in a private company. On Monday, Gopinath picked up the victim and raped her at a lodge in the city,” said a police officer investigating the case. The girl returned home on Wednesday and based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, an all-women police station in the city registered a case and arrested Gopinath on Friday under POCSO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.