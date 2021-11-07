STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Action sought from corporates, govts to tackle climate change

An ‘umbrella rally’ was held on Saturday at Elliot’s Beach, in response to the ongoing international climate conference (COP26) at Glasgow.

Published: 07th November 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

A climate-change awareness rally at Elliot’s Promenade in Chennai on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of civil society, students and activists have sought swift action from large corporates and the State government to tackle the loss of biodiversity in and around Chennai, and to combat the effects of climate change.

An ‘umbrella rally’ was held on Saturday at Elliot’s Beach, in response to the ongoing international climate conference (COP26) at Glasgow. During the event, participants from 60 organisations brought to light the adverse effects of climate change on local biodiversity.

Climate change has been changing the rain pattern, and causing frequent cyclones and drought, said Benisha, a student and environmental activist. “But natural events are turning into national disasters due to unsustainable changes in land use,” she added.

The participants shouted slogans identifying climate-change hotspots in and around Chennai, such as Pulicat, Ennore-Manali region, Kodungaiyur and Pallikaranai landfills, and the rapidly urbanising beaches along the East Coast Road.

Naturalist M Yuvan said, “Development and economic growth is enriching an elite few at the cost of natural systems, and the safety and livelihood of local communities.” He warned that the allegedly unchecked erosion triggered by the Kamarajar, L&T, and Adani ports in Kattupalli has already eaten into the livelihood and living spaces of several fisherfolk.

The group called themselves ‘Climate Action Collective’ and said, “It is foolish to believe that changing the fuel – from fossil to renewable – will avert an ecological crisis that has its roots in an inherently unsustainable economic model.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
climate change Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp