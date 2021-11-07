Action sought from corporates, govts to tackle climate change

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of civil society, students and activists have sought swift action from large corporates and the State government to tackle the loss of biodiversity in and around Chennai, and to combat the effects of climate change.

An ‘umbrella rally’ was held on Saturday at Elliot’s Beach, in response to the ongoing international climate conference (COP26) at Glasgow. During the event, participants from 60 organisations brought to light the adverse effects of climate change on local biodiversity.

Climate change has been changing the rain pattern, and causing frequent cyclones and drought, said Benisha, a student and environmental activist. “But natural events are turning into national disasters due to unsustainable changes in land use,” she added.

The participants shouted slogans identifying climate-change hotspots in and around Chennai, such as Pulicat, Ennore-Manali region, Kodungaiyur and Pallikaranai landfills, and the rapidly urbanising beaches along the East Coast Road.

Naturalist M Yuvan said, “Development and economic growth is enriching an elite few at the cost of natural systems, and the safety and livelihood of local communities.” He warned that the allegedly unchecked erosion triggered by the Kamarajar, L&T, and Adani ports in Kattupalli has already eaten into the livelihood and living spaces of several fisherfolk.

The group called themselves ‘Climate Action Collective’ and said, “It is foolish to believe that changing the fuel – from fossil to renewable – will avert an ecological crisis that has its roots in an inherently unsustainable economic model.”