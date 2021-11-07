STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits flood-hit areas, assures people govt would help get rid of their woes

Stalin said that so far 50,000 food packets and other essentials were distributed to the flood-hit people.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and officials, visit flood-hit areas in Chennai (Photo I Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged people who have travelled to their native places to celebrate Deepavali to postpone their return journey to Chennai for the next few days in the wake of heavy rainfall prediction.

He further declared two days holiday for the schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvalluvar following heavy rain.

Since the city witnessed incessant heavy rain from Saturday morning, Stalin on Sunday morning visited various places in the city including Egmore, Dowton, KN Garden, Padalam, New palace road, Otteri, Kanpur high road, Padi bridge, Perambur and other areas and ordered the authorities to take intensive steps to drain the stagnant rainwater at the earliest. He listened to the grievances of the people and assured them their problems would be settled shortly. Later, he distributed food and essentials to the people who were affected by rain and flood.

Subsequently, he visited the State Disaster Control Room, where he inquired about the calls received by the centre and their response. Later, he addressed reporters and said that he has ordered the authorities to distribute relief to the flood-affected people without any delay. He added that so far 50,000 food packets and other essentials were distributed to the affected people.

“I visited so many flood-affected parts and ordered the authorities to drain the stagnant water from the residential areas. To drain the water from the residential area 500 huge sized motor pumps have been used. For relief and rescue service instructions have been issued to carry out the works together with the personnel attached with National Disaster Response Force( NDRF), fire and rescue services personnel and the police.  Two teams of NDRF have been sent to Madurai to carry out rescue tasks. Besides, two teams of state disaster response forces have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts for rescue service.

He further added that a fair enough number of boats have been kept ready for rescue works. Besides, authorities have been deployed to monitor the water level in lakes in and around Chennai to prevent any sudden and flash flood”

He added that since the city has witnessed, more than 20 cm rainfall within a short period of fewer than 24 hours the water stagnation has occurred. To provide shelter to the affected people 160 camps have been established. Of them, 44 camps have been opened where the affected people stayed.

Speaking about the precautionary measures, Stalin said that the state control room will be working for 24 hours and the general public can reach them by dialling 1070 in case of any emergency.  He pointed out that appropriate instructions have been issued to TANGEDCO, local bodies, highways to set right the damaged electric poles, potholes and drain the rainwater from the waterlogged area at the earliest.

Stalin also instructed the elected representatives and party functionaries to carry out relief and rescue works along with the authorities in affected areas.  

Minister KN Nehru, PK Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and officials of various departments and Greater Chennai Corporation accompanied Stalin during his visit to flood-hit areas.
 

