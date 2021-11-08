Chennai floods 2021: Senior IAS officers to oversee relief work
The State government has appointed 15 IAS officers to monitor monsoon-related works in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). One IAS officer has been appointed for each zone
Published: 08th November 2021 08:25 AM | Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:52 AM | A+A A-
-
Zone 1 (Thiruvottiyur): AK Kamal Kishore, MD of TN FibreNet Corporation
-
Zone 2 (Manali): B Ganesan, Project Director of TN Road Sector Project 2
-
Zone 3 (Madhavaram): Sandeep Nanduri, Director for Tourism
-
Zone 4 (Tondiarpet): TG Vinay, Director for Survey and Settlement
-
Zone 5 (Royapuram): Mageswari Ravikumar, Joint Secretary for PWD
-
Zone 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Ngr): M Pradeep Kumar, Joint MD for TWAD board
-
Zone 7 (Ambattur): S Suresh Kumar, Director for Minorities Welfare
-
Zone 8 (Anna Nagar): S Palanisamy, Joint Secretary, AD & TW
-
Zone 9 (Teynampet): K Rajamani, MD, TN Salt Corporation
-
Zone 10 (Kodambakkam): M Vijayalakshmi, Joint Secretary, AHDF & FW Dept
-
Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam): Shankar Lal Kumawat, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes
-
Zone 12 (Alandur): L Nirmalraj, Director, Geology and Mining
-
Zone 13 (Adyar): S Malarvizhi, Vice-Chairperson, Science City
-
Zone 14 (Perungudi): A Sivagnanam, MD for TN Warehousing Corporation
-
Zone 15 (Sholinganallur): K Veera Raghava Rao, Director for Employment and Training
Traffic diverted as waterlogging woes return
Due to heavy rains in the city, traffic has been diverted in many parts and many subways have been closed
-
On EVR Salai, vehicles coming from Chennai Central towards Nair Point will be diverted at the junction of EVR Salai and Gandhi Irwin Point towards Egmore (CMDA)
-
At Pantheon Roundabout, vehicles are not allowed towards Rajarathinam Stadium (Marshall Road) and are diverted towards Pantheon Road; vehicles are allowed on Marshall Road towards Pantheon Roundabout
-
Vehicles are not allowed to go towards Raja Mannar Salai from Arcot Road
Completely closed
-
Gengu Reddy subway
-
Duraisamy subway
-
Madley subway
-
Vyasarpadi subway
-
Ganesapuram subway
Man dies after house collapses
CHENNAI: A man died at Royapuram on Saturday allegedly after his house collapsed on him following heavy rains in the city. The victim Rajaram was living alone at his house in Anjaneya Nagar and died on the spot, sources said.
Upon receiving information, fire and rescue services personnel recovered the body from the rubble and sent it for postmortem.