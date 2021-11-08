Chennai floods 2021: Senior IAS officers to oversee relief work

By Express News Service

The State government has appointed 15 IAS officers to monitor monsoon-related works in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). One IAS officer has been appointed for each zone

Zone 1 (Thiruvottiyur): AK Kamal Kishore, MD of TN FibreNet Corporation

Zone 2 (Manali): B Ganesan, Project Director of TN Road Sector Project 2

Zone 3 (Madhavaram): Sandeep Nanduri, Director for Tourism

Zone 4 (Tondiarpet): TG Vinay, Director for Survey and Settlement

Zone 5 (Royapuram): Mageswari Ravikumar, Joint Secretary for PWD

Zone 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Ngr): M Pradeep Kumar, Joint MD for TWAD board

Zone 7 (Ambattur): S Suresh Kumar, Director for Minorities Welfare

Zone 8 (Anna Nagar): S Palanisamy, Joint Secretary, AD & TW

Zone 9 (Teynampet): K Rajamani, MD, TN Salt Corporation

Zone 10 (Kodambakkam): M Vijayalakshmi, Joint Secretary, AHDF & FW Dept

Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam): Shankar Lal Kumawat, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes

Zone 12 (Alandur): L Nirmalraj, Director, Geology and Mining

Zone 13 (Adyar): S Malarvizhi, Vice-Chairperson, Science City

Zone 14 (Perungudi): A Sivagnanam, MD for TN Warehousing Corporation

Zone 15 (Sholinganallur): K Veera Raghava Rao, Director for Employment and Training

Traffic diverted as waterlogging woes return

Due to heavy rains in the city, traffic has been diverted in many parts and many subways have been closed

On EVR Salai, vehicles coming from Chennai Central towards Nair Point will be diverted at the junction of EVR Salai and Gandhi Irwin Point towards Egmore (CMDA)

At Pantheon Roundabout, vehicles are not allowed towards Rajarathinam Stadium (Marshall Road) and are diverted towards Pantheon Road; vehicles are allowed on Marshall Road towards Pantheon Roundabout

Vehicles are not allowed to go towards Raja Mannar Salai from Arcot Road

Completely closed

Gengu Reddy subway

Duraisamy subway

Madley subway

Vyasarpadi subway

Ganesapuram subway

Man dies after house collapses

CHENNAI: A man died at Royapuram on Saturday allegedly after his house collapsed on him following heavy rains in the city. The victim Rajaram was living alone at his house in Anjaneya Nagar and died on the spot, sources said.

Upon receiving information, fire and rescue services personnel recovered the body from the rubble and sent it for postmortem.