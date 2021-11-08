STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai floods 2021: Senior IAS officers to oversee relief work

The State government has appointed 15 IAS officers to monitor monsoon-related works in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). One IAS officer has been appointed for each zone

Rain water flooded on the streets of Devanathan Colony, West Mambalam, in Chennai

Rain water flooded on the streets of Devanathan Colony, West Mambalam, in Chennai. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS

By Express News Service

  • Zone 1 (Thiruvottiyur): AK Kamal Kishore, MD of TN FibreNet Corporation 

  • Zone 2 (Manali): B Ganesan, Project Director of TN Road Sector Project 2  

  • Zone 3 (Madhavaram): Sandeep Nanduri, Director for Tourism

  • Zone 4 (Tondiarpet): TG Vinay, Director for Survey and Settlement

  • Zone 5 (Royapuram): Mageswari Ravikumar, Joint Secretary for PWD 

  • Zone 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Ngr): M Pradeep Kumar, Joint MD for TWAD board

  • Zone 7 (Ambattur): S Suresh Kumar, Director for Minorities Welfare 

  • Zone 8 (Anna Nagar): S Palanisamy, Joint Secretary, AD & TW

  • Zone 9 (Teynampet): K Rajamani, MD, TN Salt Corporation

  • Zone 10 (Kodambakkam): M Vijayalakshmi, Joint Secretary, AHDF & FW Dept 

  • Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam): Shankar Lal Kumawat, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes

  • Zone 12 (Alandur): L Nirmalraj, Director, Geology and Mining

  • Zone 13 (Adyar): S Malarvizhi, Vice-Chairperson, Science City

  • Zone 14 (Perungudi): A Sivagnanam, MD for TN Warehousing Corporation

  • Zone 15 (Sholinganallur): K Veera Raghava Rao, Director for Employment and Training

Traffic diverted as waterlogging woes return

Due to heavy rains in the city, traffic has been diverted in many parts and many subways have been closed

  • On EVR Salai, vehicles coming from Chennai Central towards Nair Point will be diverted at the junction of EVR Salai and Gandhi Irwin Point towards Egmore (CMDA)

  • At Pantheon Roundabout, vehicles are not allowed towards Rajarathinam Stadium (Marshall Road) and are diverted towards Pantheon Road; vehicles are allowed on Marshall Road towards Pantheon Roundabout

  • Vehicles are not allowed to go towards Raja Mannar Salai from Arcot Road

Completely closed

  • Gengu Reddy subway 

  • Duraisamy subway 

  • Madley subway 

  • Vyasarpadi subway 

  • Ganesapuram subway

Man dies after house collapses

CHENNAI: A man died at Royapuram on Saturday allegedly after his house collapsed on him following heavy rains in the city. The victim Rajaram was living alone at his house in Anjaneya Nagar and died on the spot, sources said.

Upon receiving information, fire and rescue services personnel recovered the body from the rubble and sent it for postmortem. 

