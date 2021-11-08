STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Radar glitch exposes Chennai to unexpected overnight flood

With most weather models predicting heavy rains in and around Chennai on November 10-11, the city’s ‘flood’ problem is expected to return.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building

Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With most weather models predicting heavy rains in and around Chennai on November 10-11, the city's 'flood' problem is expected to return. On Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said the low pressure area forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal will become more marked and move towards north Tamil Nadu later this week.

But state officials are concerned no rainfall alert was issued ahead of Saturday night's downpour. In fact, only a green-coded (no warning, no action) alert was given for Chennai till November 9.  Sources said lack of a reliable doppler weather radar was the main reason.

Chennai's radar is down due to technical issues while the radar at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) is still under calibration and testing. Tamil Nadu had raised concerns over this with the IMD before the monsoon.

