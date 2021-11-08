Water released from major reservoirs of Chennai amid floods

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to heavy inflow of water following incessant rains, excess water is being released from Chembarambakkam, Puzhal and Poondi reservoirs from Sunday afternoon. Initially, 500 cusec was released from Chembarambakkam and Puzhal before being increased to 2,000 cusec as it continued to rain. Also, 5,000 cusec are being released from Poondi reservoir.

The catchments of Chembarambakkam received 52 mm rainfall from Saturday evening to Sunday morning and the reservoir received an inflow of 800 cusec. Flood alert has been issued to those living in low-lying areas of Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthiyampedu, Thiruneermalai, Adyar, Puzhal, Vadaperumbakkam, Manjampakkam, Manali and Sadayankuppam.

As on Sunday afternoon, storage at Chembarambakkam stood at 2,934 mcft (80.49 per cent full) as against its total capacity of 3,645 mcft. Similarly, Thervoy Kandigai is 98 per cent full, Poondi 88.6 per cent, Red Hills 87.03 per cent and Cholavaram 84.64 per cent.

"There is no need to worry about flooding. Proper measures have been taken to avoid any mishaps. Also, water will be released in intervals. So, there is no possibility of a flash flood," assured a PWD official. Apart from the reservoirs, 11 dams under the purview of Public Works Department, including Gunderipallam, Sholayar and Sothuparai, have reached their full capacity.