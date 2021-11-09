Chennai floods: There is no holiday for this govt employee

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While several government officials were given a public holiday on Monday, Jagan Mohan, a city corporation worker, had more than one job at Periyar Nagar in Pulianthope, one of the few areas that remained waterlogged even on Monday.

From manually lifting stormwater drain covers to drain the waterlogged street to ensuring inmates of the relief camp had blankets, Jagan Mohan had a lot on his plate. “We are pulling out the garbage to make sure it doesn’t end up in the stormwater drains.

We are also draining water from the street and giving any information we have to the people here. The residents here are from economically backward sections. They rely on us for every little information from locations of relief camps to power restoration,” he said.

