STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai floods: There is no holiday for this govt employee

From manually lifting stormwater drain covers to drain the waterlogged street to ensuring inmates of the relief camp had blankets, Jagan Mohan had a lot on his plate.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rain water flooded on the streets of Devanathan Colony, West Mambalam, in Chennai

Rain water flooded on the streets of Devanathan Colony, West Mambalam, in Chennai. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  While several government officials were given a public holiday on Monday, Jagan Mohan, a city corporation worker, had more than one job at Periyar Nagar in Pulianthope, one of the few areas that remained waterlogged even on Monday.

From manually lifting stormwater drain covers to drain the waterlogged street to ensuring inmates of the relief camp had blankets, Jagan Mohan had a lot on his plate. “We are pulling out the garbage to make sure it doesn’t end up in the stormwater drains.

We are also draining water from the street and giving any information we have to the people here. The residents here are from economically backward sections. They rely on us for every little information from locations of relief camps to power restoration,” he said. 

 Nirupama Viswanathan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Floods
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp