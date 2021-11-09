IIT-Madras students beat pandemic blues, get 227 pre-placement offers
The PPOs will continue till the commencement of Phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, said the institute in a statement.
Published: 09th November 2021 04:11 AM | Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:11 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Students from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) received 227 pre-placement offers (PPOs) even before the end of the academic year 2021-22 - the highest in the last five years. The university had received 186 offers in 2020-21, 170 in 2019-20, and 135 in 2018-19.
The PPOs will continue till the commencement of Phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, said the institute in a statement. The major factor behind the students bagging record number of PPOs is the strong internship programme provided by the institute.