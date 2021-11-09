IIT-Madras students beat pandemic blues, get 227 pre-placement offers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) received 227 pre-placement offers (PPOs) even before the end of the academic year 2021-22 - the highest in the last five years. The university had received 186 offers in 2020-21, 170 in 2019-20, and 135 in 2018-19.

The PPOs will continue till the commencement of Phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, said the institute in a statement. The major factor behind the students bagging record number of PPOs is the strong internship programme provided by the institute.