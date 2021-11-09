STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras students beat pandemic blues, get 227 pre-placement offers

The PPOs will continue till the commencement of Phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, said the institute in a statement.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) received 227 pre-placement offers (PPOs) even before the end of the academic year 2021-22 - the highest in the last five years. The university had received 186 offers in 2020-21, 170 in 2019-20, and 135 in 2018-19.

The PPOs will continue till the commencement of Phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, said the institute in a statement. The major factor behind the students bagging record number of PPOs is the strong internship programme provided by the institute. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp