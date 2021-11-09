It’s raining recipes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the sun and the clouds playing peekaboo for the last one week, staying cosy in the warmth of our homes seems like the ideal plan. Add to that a cup of piping hot tea and crispy treats, voila, we’ve got the perfect recipe for all the rain-soaked evenings. Catering to your cravings, Vaishali Vijaykumar curates eight monsoon munchies that are meant to govern your appetite this season.

Potato croquettes by Aarthi Satheesh

Ingredients

Oil: 1 tsp + for deep frying

Onion: 1 medium size, chopped finely

Curry leaves: A sprig, chopped finely

Green chilli: 1, chopped finely

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp

Chilli powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 2 tsp

Garam masala powder: 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Potatoes: 2 large boiled, peeled and mashed

Corn flour/cornstarch: 1/4 cup

Maida: 1/2 cup

Bread crumbs: 2 cups

Method

Heat oil in a pan. Add onions, curry leaves, chilli, salt and saute for a minute.

Now, add all spice powders and toss well.

Add this to the mashed potatoes and mix well. Divide it into equal portions.

Take a small portion, roll it into a cylinder. Do this for all croquettes.

Take corn flour in a bowl, add some water and make into a paste.

Take one croquette, roll it in some maida. Dip it in the corn flour mix and roll it in bread crumbs.

Repeat this for all potatoes. Refrigerate the balls for 15 minutes.

Heat oil for deep frying. Drop balls in, and fry till golden.

Potato and onion laccha pakoda by Selva Sunitha

Ingredients

Potato: 1

Onion: 1

Green chillies: 2

Fennel seeds: 1/2 tsp

Salt as required

Oil to deep-fry

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Asafoetida: 1/4 tsp

Ginger: 1/2 tsp finely chopped

Gram flour: 3 tbsp

Method

Grate potato and add it to a bowl of cold water to remove excess starch. Squeeze the grated potato and add it to a mixing bowl.

Add thinly sliced onion, finely chopped green chillies, ginger, salt, asafoetida, fennel seeds, turmeric powder and gram flour. Mix well.

Add water only if required. Potato and onion will release water, which will help other ingredients bind well.

Heat oil in a kadai. Drop the mixture in the hot oil and deep-fry until crispy.

Garnish with fried green chillies and curry leaves. Serve hot with spicy mint chutney.

Cabbage dhokla by Sumithra Rajesh

Ingredients

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Chopped cabbage: 200 g

Chopped onion: 1/4 cup

Grated ginger: a handful

Grated garlic: a handful

Chopped green capsicum: 1/4 cup

Green chilli: a handful

For dough

Wheat flour: 1 cup

Semolina: 1/2 cup

Rice flour: 1/4 cup

Carom seeds: 1 tsp

Chilli powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Chilli flakes, oregano for seasoning

Coriander leaves

Fresh curd: 1 tsp

Baking soda and lime juice:

1 tsp each

Method

In a pan, heat oil, crackle some cumin seeds. Add onions, garlic, ginger. Sauté together and add cabbage, green chilli and capsicum. Add salt and sauté until the mixture

is cooked.

In a bowl, mix wheat flour, rice flour and semolina. Add chilli powder, turmeric, chilli flakes, oregano, coriander and the cabbage mixture to it.

Add fresh curd and mix everything together into a smooth dough. Add baking soda and lime juice and mix well.

Now, take a small round cake pan and grease it with butter. Spread the batter evenly and steam it in a steamer for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Insert a toothpick to check if it is done. If it comes out clean, it means the dhokla is ready.

Cut into rounds or squares using a cutter and serve it with mint chutney.

Chicken fritters by Selva Sunitha

Ingredients

Boneless chicken: 100 g

Coriander leaves: 4 tbsp

Maida: 2 tbsp

Egg: 1

Salt as required

Oil to shallow fry

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp

Grated cheese: 5 tbsp

Mayonnaise: 2 tbsp

Cayenne pepper powder: 1 tsp

Method

Cut boneless chicken into small pieces and add it to a mixing bowl.

Add coriander leaves, mayonnaise, egg, cheese, salt, cayenne pepper powder, ginger-garlic paste and maida to the chicken pieces and mix well. Let it marinate for minimum 30 minutes.

Heat oil in a tawa. Scoop chicken mixture and place it on tawa.

Let it cook for three minutes on one side and then flip and cook it for another three minutes on medium flame.

Serve hot with garlic aioli or tandoori mayonnaise.

Crispy bread bajji by Aarthi Satheesh

Ingredients

Wheat flour: 1/2 cup

Gram flour: 1/4 cup

Rice flour: 1/4 cup

Baking soda/Cooking soda: a pinch, salt to taste

Chilli powder: 1 tsp, carom seeds: 1/2 tsp

Chaat masala powder: 3/4 tsp, ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp, water as needed

Bread slices: 4-5, oil for deep frying

Method

Cut bread into small cubes or as you wish. Heat oil for deep frying.

Make a thick batter by mixing all ingredients.

Now, dip the bread pieces in batter and deep fry them in hot oil till golden and crisp.

Serve hot with ketchup.

Crispy onion rings with peanut sauce by Nausheen Yusuf

Ingredients

For the batter

All purpose flour: 1 cup

Room temperature milk: 1/2 cup

Salt: as per taste

Pepper powder: 1/2 tsp

Garlic herbs or any other dried mixed herbs: 1 tsp

Finely chopped coriander leaves: a handful

Baking powder: 1/4 tsp

For coating

Corn flour: 1 tsp

Bread crumbs: 1 or 2 tsp

For the peanut sauce

Tomato: 2-3

Dried chillies: 4-5

Garlic cloves: 2-3

Roasted peanuts: 1/4 cup

Salt: to taste

Method

For the onion rings

Cut the stem end and remove the peel. Then trim the root end.

Cut a thin slice off the end of the onion to keep it from rolling while you slice it.

Finally, place the onion flat side down and cut crosswise into thick slices and open up each ring.

Coat the onion rings with a little bit of corn flour and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, add flour and the other ingredients.

Make a thick batter enough for coating your rings. The batter shouldn’t be too thick or too thin.

Dip the onion rings in the batter and then coat it with bread crumbs and deep fry in hot oil on medium flame to get maximum crispiness.

Once fried, remove it over a absorbent sheet/tissue.

You could sprinkle cheese powder over the hot onion rings to get maximum flavour.

For the sauce

Slit the tomatoes into two halves and blanch them along with chillies and garlic. Once blanched, remove it and allow it to cool.

Then transfer it into a mixer jar. Add peanuts and salt and blend it into a smooth sauce.

Serve the onion rings with the sauce.

Idli batter bonda by Aarthi Satheesh

Ingredients

Idli batter: 1 cup

Rice flour: 1/4 cup

Onion: 1, chopped finely

Green chilli: 1, chopped finely

Coconut: 3 tbsp

Curry leaves: A sprig

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

Method

Mix all ingredients, except oil, till you get a thick batter.

Heat oil for deep frying. Drop batter in and fry till golden. Drain and serve hot.

Bread cheese bites by Aarthi Satheesh

Ingredients

Bread slices: 2

Cheese slices or grated cheese: as needed

Corn flour/cornstarch: 3 tbsp

Water: 1/4 cup

Bread crumbs:

1/2 cup

Oil for pan-frying

Method

Place cheese slices over the bread slices. Cover with another slice of bread.

Cut it into bite size pieces

Mix corn flour with some water. Dip the bread in the corn flour mix and coat with bread crumbs.

Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the bread slices till they turn crispy. Strain and serve with ketchup.