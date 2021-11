By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of a 65-year-old man, allegedly washed away in a canal near Puzhal lake, was retrieved by fire and rescue personnel on Monday. G Arumugam from Vadakarai was a daily wager and the incident happened when he went near the canal to attend nature’s call.

“Since there was excess flow after the reservoir was opened, he could not swim,” said a fire officer. His body was sent for post-mortem and a case was filed.