TN govt taking steps according to IMD forecast: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran condemned former revenue minister RB Udhayakumar for his allegations against the incumbent State government.

Replying to charges made by Udhayakumar, the incumbent revenue minister said the DMK government is taking intensive steps to protect the people of Chennai and has been carrying out the flood-related works. The minister said the government is taking steps according to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological department.