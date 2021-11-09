STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt taking steps according to IMD forecast: Minister

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran condemned former revenue minister RB Udhayakumar for his allegations against the incumbent State government.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, Marina beach

With Chennai receiving heavy rains since Saturday night (Nov 6, 2021) the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EP

By Express News Service

Replying to charges made by Udhayakumar, the incumbent revenue minister said the DMK government is taking intensive steps to protect the people of Chennai and has been carrying out the flood-related works. The minister said the government is taking steps according to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological department.

