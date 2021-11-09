STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tomatoes turn dearer, courtesy rains

With heavy downpour impacting arrival of vegetables from north India, cost of many vegetables shoot up; tomatoes are worst hit with a kg costing Rs 100 at Koyambedu

Published: 09th November 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tomato Tomatoes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rains in Chennai have impacted the prices of vegetables, including tomatoes and carrots, which are now costing over Rs 100 in retail stores. If rains continue, traders said the prices may skyrocket further.

While business is dull in Koyambedu Wholesale Market, the prices of vegetables keep soaring. President of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association S Chandran told TNIE the prices of vegetables have shot up as there have been fewer arrivals. Usually, 80 trucks of tomatoes reach the city every day but on Monday, only 40 trucks reached the market, he said.

Retail shops in and around Koyambedu are selling tomatoes at Rs 100. “A box of 12 kg tomatoes costs above Rs 1,000 today. So we are selling it above Rs 100,” says a retail trader. President of Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Sellers’ Welfare Association M Thiagarajan told TNIE the price of tomato is expected to go up due to its unavailability.

On Sunday, tomatoes were selling at Rs 60 to Rs 65 per kg and on Monday, it touched Rs 70. “On Tuesday, the price could go up by another Rs 5,” he said. Until fresh crops arrive from north India, the price of tomatoes will continue to rise drastically as the traders here are competing with each other to get the vegetable, added Thiagarajan.

A woman, who was bargaining with a shopkeeper, says if the prices go up then she has to think twice about using tomatoes in curry or rasam. “The prices have gone up drastically. I am finding it difficult to afford. My house owner gave me a Rs 50 note to buy a kg of tomato. How can I buy a kilo of tomato at Rs 50?” she asked.

Apart from tomatoes, the price of other vegetables has also gone up by Rs 5 to Rs 10, says Chandran. “Till the rains last, the vegetables will be costlier,” he observed.  President of Kovai Thyagi Kumaran Anaithu Kaikari Viyabarigal Sangam M Rajendran said the supply of vegetables to the market was not a problem. However, sales dropped drastically. He attributed the sales drop to the festival holidays followed by rain in the region. The wholesale price of onion per kg has gone up to Rs 40 from Rs 30 four days ago, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rains Chennai Tomatoes price rise
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp