Water seepage at Metro station in North Chennai

Water seepage was observed on Monday at the Theagaraya College underground Metro station at the concourse, a floor above the platform where the train stops.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water seepage was observed on Monday at the Theagaraya College underground Metro station at the concourse, a floor above the platform where the train stops. While CMRL barricaded the seepage point, personnel in the station said measures are being taken to stop it.

“This is the first time this has occurred. It is only a very minor seepage and we are attending to it,” a CMRL staff said. The station is part of the 9 km Phase-1 extension corridor in North Chennai that was thrown open to public in 2021. TNIE attempted to get a response from officials at the CMRL headquarters but they could not be contacted. 

