STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai flood woes: Corp warned of suo motu case

GCC counsel grilled on steps taken by civic body to help the people 

Published: 10th November 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains

Children playing in the stagnated rainwater, Vyasarpadi subway, Nov 7, 2021. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking note of the miseries of Chennai city residents, who are suffering from waterlogging in recent days, the Madras High Court warned the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) of initiating a suo motu case in the matter. Many areas got inundated following heavy spells of monsoon showers. 

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Benerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said on Tuesday, “We hope the situation improves, otherwise will take it up suo motu.” The Bench flayed the civic body for its failure to put in place effective flood control measures saying for half of the year the people are crying for water and another half they are made to die in water.

The observations were made on a petition (it was dismissed) regarding the construction of a park at Reddikuppam in the city eating into road space. The Bench grilled the GCC counsel on the initiatives taken by the civic body since the 2015 deluge to save the city from the perennial flood woes.

While hearing another PIL on encroachment of a lake in Ariyalur district, the judges said the officials should learn a lesson from the current rains and resultant floods in Chennai and take action against encroachment of waterbodies. “It may not be out of context to record that the ongoing rains and floods in the State should be a lesson for the officials to act against any person attempting to encroach any waterbody or the path meant for water to flow during rainy season,” they said.

The judges directed the petitioner to submit a fresh complaint to Ariyalur tahsildar, who was directed to inquire immediately and report to his superiors. In case of encroachment, swift action in accordance with law should be taken to free the waterbody, the judges added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai flood
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp