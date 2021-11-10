Chennai next on radar as rains pound TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday issued a red alert as extreme rains are forecast until November 12 morning. A low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal and will turn into a depression in 36 hours. “It is likely to reach north Tamil Nadu by November 11 morning,” said S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC.

Heavy rains are expected from Wednesday and are likely to intensify. Thunderstorms with extremely heavy rain are likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts on Thursday. The State government has declared holidays for nine districts till November 11.

Five die in rain-related incidents

As many as five people in the State lost their lives in rain-related incidents in 24 hours, the Revenue Department said on Tuesday morning.

Telecom companies asked to take precautions

Until 5.30 pm on Tuesday, Karaikal received highest rainfall of 163 mm followed by Nagapattinam (152 mm). Meanwhile, forewarning communication equipment have been installed at 434 places to take information regarding any disaster in coastal areas.

According to a release, a meeting with representatives from the Centre’s Director of Telecommunications,

BSNL, Jio, Vodafone, Airtel, among others was also held. They have been advised to take all precautions. Separate coordinating officers have been appointed for each of these organisations which have 50 cellular on wheels. To ensure uninterrupted supply of gas cylinders, a meeting with representatives from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Indane, Bharat Gas, HP Gas and other were also held.