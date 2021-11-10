STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city

Flooded city expects more rains from today. Even if drains do their job, the only hope might be to pump out water, say officials

Published: 10th November 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With several parts of Chennai still underwater, the city braces itself for another spell of rainfall on Wednesday. It appears that the years of effort and crores of rupees spent to tackle intense rainfall have fallen far short in delivering the desired outcome.

The city’s integrated stormwater drains (SWD) are designed to carry a maximum of 68 mm/hour of rainfall. When questioned why the water stagnates despite this high capacity, officials say, no matter the capacity of the drain, water will not drain into disposal points if the waterbodies are already at a high level.

“Even if all the SWD projects are complete, we cannot say for sure that there won’t be waterlogging when there is excess rainfall. There are several aspects to consider like the natural gradient and water level at disposal points,” said a corporation official. The SWD projects have been completed in the Cooum-Adyar basins and work is in progress in the Kosasthalaiyar basin.

Official sources say that once there is excessive rain, the authorities can’t do much other than pump out water. The city’s flat terrain makes it naturally flood-prone. However, experts argue that the encroachment of waterbodies has worsened these affairs.

Former Anna University professor of urban engineering, KP Subramanian, said, “According to a study conducted by the IIT Madras, the Chennai region had about 650 waterbodies in the 1970s. Now, there are hardly about 35 and there are no storage places to hold the run-off water.”

S Thirunavukkarasu, a retired assistant chief engineer of the Public Works Department, said, “Many waterbodies in North Chennai have disappeared. These lakes would have stored the rainwater resulting in minimum flooding. Besides, the desilting of existing lakes does not happen effectively to increase the water holding capacity.”

Citizens walk through a flooded Anbu Nagar. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar)

‘Lack of open storage spac es cause for floods’

Earlier this year, the Madras HC had pointed out the issue of encroachments on lakes, and asked the State government to create a catalogue of satellite images of waterbodies from taluk to State-level, and geo-reference it. N Mathavan, a former corporation official and disaster management expert blamed it on the rapid expansion of the city and its lack of open spaces for water storage.

Acknowledging the issue of varying gradients in the existing stormwater drains, he asked the civic body to make arrangements to pump out water when there is a change in the gradient. Mathavan, who was associated with a team to prepare a Climate Action Plan for the city, had submitted a report suggesting short and medium- term plans when the present Health Minister Ma Subramanian was the city mayor in 2010. The short-term suggestions included regulating land use and forming policies to protect the city’s fragile biodiversity. Providing adequate stormwater drains and interlinking them with canals was one of the medium-term plans. The report also suggested cleaning and desilting waterways regularly.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Works) MS Prasanth said Chennai is a flat city, and that 20 cm of rainfall in a day is bound to cause some flooding. “After 2015, Adyar and Cooum basins’ integrated SWDs were constructed, because of which water is draining fast despite 20 cm of rain falling in a day. Even in Kovalam and Kosasthalaiyar basins, integrated SWD projects have started,” he said. On the issue of missing links between SWDs, he said every year some of these are identified.

“There may be old-arch drains existing with low capacity from the British period. Usually, such places are identified and connected during floods. A few missing links would be connected this year,” he said. Professor Subramanian said the problem has to be struck at its roots. He said it’s the migration from all the districts that is putting pressure on the city’s resources.

“De-emphasis the development of Chennai and invest for the development of tier 2 and 3 cities. The objective of the regional plans is to minimise the disparities within TN. Further efforts such as decentralisation of Chennai by developing a second capital for the State, construction of SWDs for the full road length, and effective enforcement of rainwater harvesting would enable a floodfree Chennai.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chennai Floods Heavy rainfall
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp