Five die in rain-related incidents in TN

CHENNAI: As many as five people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the districts of Theni, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Chennai in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Revenue Department issued on Tuesday morning.

In Chennai, a 54-year-old man, who was missing for the past three days, was allegedly found dead near Basin Bridge. The police said he may have died after accidentally falling into a deep puddle. The victim, Jayavel, a labourer, had gone to work three days ago and didn’t return home. On Monday, his body was found floating in a deep puddle.

In another case, a 36-year-old woman, Sumathi, was allegedly found dead in her house in Washermenpet on Monday. Her body was found floating in 2-ft-deep water that entered her house. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.