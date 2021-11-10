Kauvery Hospital saves seniors from stroke

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Chennai successfully treated a 91-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman for stroke recently. The former presented with weakness on right side of his body and was unable to speak or move his limbs.

“The elderly patient came to us with a slight paralysis on right side of his face and we proceeded for a CT brain to rule out any bleeding. We then administered him with IV Thrombolysis. He was then transferred to ICU and with constant monitoring, medication, physiotherapy and speech therapy he improved in a couple of days. He is currently stable and walking. This highlights the fact that age is not a hurdle to provide modern medication for stroke. With advanced treatment and technology, a stroke can be reversed, but only with right diagnosis, right treatment at the right time,” explains Dr Sivarajan Thandeswaran, senior consultant stroke and neurovascular medicine.

A stroke can turn fatal if not diagnosed and treated at the right time. It is important to be aware of the symptoms. However, not every patient comes with same set of symptoms. The right diagnosis and understanding of a patient’s medical history helps in providing the right treatment at the right time.

The other patient developed a sudden weakness on left side of her body and lost consciousness. She was evaluated by her family doctor, and was transferred to the emergency room of the hospital under 35 minutes. “The patient underwent a CT scan within 10 minutes, and a long clot was detected. Upon analysis she was immediately mobilised to cathlab where the clot was removed with a stent retriever technology. She was discharged in a week,” adds Dr Sivarajan.

Every year, World Stroke Day is observed on October 29, and the aim has been to create awareness on stroke, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment. “A stroke generally occurs due to high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes and poor lifestyle patterns. However, age is a major risk factor as it most commonly affects people above 60 years. The symptoms include weakness of facial muscles, legs or hands, difficulty to move, inability to speak. The first 4.5 hours is the golden period to reverse a stroke attack,” he says.

Speaking about the two successful cases, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital Chennai says, “There’s a misconception that senior citizens, especially those above 80, have lesser chances of surviving a stroke, but right diagnosis is required to provide the right treatment as anything which may go unnoticed can lead to further complications or turn fatal.”