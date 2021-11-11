Chennai rains: Many parts of the city hit by power cuts, 61,700 consumers affected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Incessant rains since Wednesday evening resulted in power cuts in parts of Central and North Chennai. As the streets were flooded, power had to be shut down as a precautionary measure.

According to official data with Tangedco, as many as 61,700 consumers in the city are currently without power supply.

ALSO READ: Kin to get Rs 4 lakh aid as death toll in TN rains rises to 14, Chennai red alert continues

Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji inspected a few waterlogged areas on Thursday. "We have enough manpower to restore power within 24 hours. Instructions have been sent and hospitals are the priority," he said.

Pulianthope, Perambur, West Mambalam, Velachery, Mudichur and Madipakkam are among the worst affected areas. "It is risky to restore power in these areas. Most of the complaints have been addressed," said an official from Tangedco.

Apart from the flooded areas, electricity was restored in most places by Thursday evening.