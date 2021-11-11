STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai rains: Many parts of the city hit by power cuts, 61,700 consumers affected

'We have enough manpower to restore power within 24 hours. Instructions have been sent and hospitals are the priority,' said Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji

Published: 11th November 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, flooded road

Many flooded localities also faced power cuts (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Incessant rains since Wednesday evening resulted in power cuts in parts of Central and North Chennai. As the streets were flooded, power had to be shut down as a precautionary measure.

According to official data with Tangedco, as many as 61,700 consumers in the city are currently without power supply.

ALSO READ: Kin to get Rs 4 lakh aid as death toll in TN rains rises to 14, Chennai red alert continues

Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji inspected a few waterlogged areas on Thursday. "We have enough manpower to restore power within 24 hours. Instructions have been sent and hospitals are the priority," he said.

Pulianthope, Perambur, West Mambalam, Velachery, Mudichur and Madipakkam are among the worst affected areas. "It is risky to restore power in these areas. Most of the complaints have been addressed," said an official from Tangedco.

Apart from the flooded areas, electricity was restored in most places by Thursday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai rain Chennai power cut TANGEDCO Chennai Rain 2021 Tamil Nadu Rain
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp