STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tenders invited for Chennai's Rs 660 crore ITS project

The Chennai Smart City Limited has floated a tender for the Rs 660 crore Chennai Metropolitan Area Intelligent Transport Systems Installation project.

Published: 11th November 2021 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

CMDA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Smart City Limited has floated a tender for the Rs 660 crore Chennai Metropolitan Area Intelligent Transport Systems Installation project. The tender for the project, which will help build an efficient traffic system to meet the increasing traffic demands in Chennai Metropolitan Area, calls for bidders for the design, supply,  installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance of Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

The tender was expected to be floated by January-end but got delayed due to Moral Code of Conduct for elections and the pandemic. It is also learnt that the new government sought some more improvements in the project to benefit the people and this has been incorporated.  

However, the tender does not give any details on eligible criteria and a few Indian companies have expressed reservations since the document seeks non-refundable fee of Rs 75,000 or $1,000 (including GST) from the applicant. The share of JICA in the project is Rs 465 crore while Rs 195 crore will be provided by the State government. The major components of the project include Chennai Traffic Information System, Traffic Management System and City Bus System.

The pre-bid meeting is scheduled on December 8 and the bids should be submitted before January 18, 2022. International competitive bidding will be conducted in accordance with JICA’s ‘Single-Stage Two-Envelope’ bidding procedure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp