Tenders invited for Chennai's Rs 660 crore ITS project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Smart City Limited has floated a tender for the Rs 660 crore Chennai Metropolitan Area Intelligent Transport Systems Installation project. The tender for the project, which will help build an efficient traffic system to meet the increasing traffic demands in Chennai Metropolitan Area, calls for bidders for the design, supply, installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance of Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

The tender was expected to be floated by January-end but got delayed due to Moral Code of Conduct for elections and the pandemic. It is also learnt that the new government sought some more improvements in the project to benefit the people and this has been incorporated.

However, the tender does not give any details on eligible criteria and a few Indian companies have expressed reservations since the document seeks non-refundable fee of Rs 75,000 or $1,000 (including GST) from the applicant. The share of JICA in the project is Rs 465 crore while Rs 195 crore will be provided by the State government. The major components of the project include Chennai Traffic Information System, Traffic Management System and City Bus System.

The pre-bid meeting is scheduled on December 8 and the bids should be submitted before January 18, 2022. International competitive bidding will be conducted in accordance with JICA’s ‘Single-Stage Two-Envelope’ bidding procedure.