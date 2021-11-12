STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai floods: MSMEs face another blow, struggle to save machinery

First, it was the Covid-19 pandemic, then came the rise in the price of raw materials, and now the continuous downpour from Wednesday night.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, flooded road

Many flooded localities also faced power cuts (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: First, it was the Covid-19 pandemic, then came the rise in the price of raw materials, and now the continuous downpour from Wednesday night. All these have severely affected the industrial estates across Chennai. Populated by medium small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), the industrial estates at Thirumazhisai and Ambattur have been battling to save their machinery as water entered their premises.

“This may be only 25 per cent of what we witnessed during the 2015 floods but nevertheless it has impacted the manufacturing industry,” said A N Gireeshan, president of Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association. Gireeshan said the inundation happened at the northern phase of the estate after Avadi lake breached. The estate has 500 units. While many units are covered under insurance, the major challenge has been the disbursal of the amount which takes time, he said.

In Thirumazhisai Industrial Estate, most of the owners declared holiday following the inundation of the estate premises and power cut since Wednesday night. Water entered many units and its association secretary R G Chakrapani urged the government to redesign the stormwater drain. Most of the units have CNC machinery worth Rs 1-2 crore and during floods, they get damaged, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME Chennai flood Chennai
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp