IIT-Madras researchers develop new solution to detect earthquakes

This research was undertaken by a PhD scholar Kanchan Aggarwal under the guidance of Profesor Arun K Tangirala, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-Madras.

Published: 12th November 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers of IIT-Madras (IIT-M) have developed a new approach for accurate detection of earthquakes. The proposed solution results in picking up of the first waves in earthquake signals, which provide a small lead time and enable measures to save lives, said the IIT-M in a statement. 

An estimate of accurate time of arrival of non-destructive waves of earthquakes would not only help in developing a robust Early Warning System but also gives a lead time of approximately 30 seconds to 2 minutes (range may vary primarily depending on the distance of epicentre location from the monitoring site or plant) till the destructive surface waves hit the ground.

This research was undertaken by a PhD scholar Kanchan Aggarwal under the guidance of Profesor Arun K Tangirala, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-Madras. The findings were published in the reputed peer-reviewed open access scientific journal PLOS ONE.

Tangirala said, “The proposed framework is not necessarily limited to the detection of seismic events but is generic and can be used for fault detection and isolation in other domains as well.”

