Newborn, family rescued; shifted to private shelter amid Chennai floods

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Neelankarai police on Thursday afternoon rescued a two-week-old baby, her mother, and grandparents from their flooded house and shifted them a private shelter to safeguard the child from contracting infection.

Police said that the child’s mother, Jayanthi, had been staying with her parents — Lourdusamy and Mary — and her two other children at a rented house near Neelankarai canal after her husband separated from her. While she returned to the house after giving birth to the girl child, the house got flooded due to excess flow in the canal.

Inspector Mahesh Kumar, who spotted the family during patrol, immediately rescued the entire family and sent them to a private shelter arranged only for them. “In a common shelter, the child is prone to infection.

So, we decided to make them stay separately,” said Inspector Mahesh Kumar, who has also arranged clothes and towels for the child and food for the entire family, for their entire duration of stay at the shelter. Police are trying to get employment for the mother of three children as well.