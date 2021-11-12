STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Water woes for locals near IIT-Madras

There are over 500 families in the area, who are affected due to the indiscriminate draining of water.

Published: 12th November 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Water flowing out of the IIT-Madras compound wall | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stagnant water from the IIT-M campus is being drained out through openings in the compound wall near its Brahmaputra hostel, only to flood the houses of economically-backward families residing nearby, complain residents.

Water, gushing out through several small openings in the IIT-M hostel zone compound wall, has left residents of at least four settlements- Kalaignar Nagar, VOC Street, Periyar Nagar and Brahmana Street inundated, said residents. There are over 500 families in the area, who are affected due to the indiscriminate draining of water.

“In an institution that spans over 600 acres, shouldn’t they have found a way to harvest rainwater or drain it without inconveniencing residents living around it? This happens every year,” said Parasuraman, resident of Velachery.

“I see residents in these streets standing outside their homes because their homes are inundated. Strategically, these openings are placed in the compound wall to conveniently drain out water ,” Parasuraman added.

Water is being drained out of the campus for the last four days, from not only its hostel area but from all over the campus, said residents. While it is common practice to drain rain water from within campuses onto the roads, it should not come at the cost of residents, especially those who may not know where to complain and who to go to, say residents.

An IIT-M spokesperson said, “Natural water flow cannot be stopped by walls - they are not built like dams. A lot of water comes into the campus too as it flows towards Buckingham canal.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras chennai Heavy rains floods Chennai Floods
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp