Water woes for locals near IIT-Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stagnant water from the IIT-M campus is being drained out through openings in the compound wall near its Brahmaputra hostel, only to flood the houses of economically-backward families residing nearby, complain residents.

Water, gushing out through several small openings in the IIT-M hostel zone compound wall, has left residents of at least four settlements- Kalaignar Nagar, VOC Street, Periyar Nagar and Brahmana Street inundated, said residents. There are over 500 families in the area, who are affected due to the indiscriminate draining of water.

“In an institution that spans over 600 acres, shouldn’t they have found a way to harvest rainwater or drain it without inconveniencing residents living around it? This happens every year,” said Parasuraman, resident of Velachery.

“I see residents in these streets standing outside their homes because their homes are inundated. Strategically, these openings are placed in the compound wall to conveniently drain out water ,” Parasuraman added.

Water is being drained out of the campus for the last four days, from not only its hostel area but from all over the campus, said residents. While it is common practice to drain rain water from within campuses onto the roads, it should not come at the cost of residents, especially those who may not know where to complain and who to go to, say residents.

An IIT-M spokesperson said, “Natural water flow cannot be stopped by walls - they are not built like dams. A lot of water comes into the campus too as it flows towards Buckingham canal.”