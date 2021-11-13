STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Blocking’ the way for furry friends

It was amid the grim and grey of 2015 Chennai floods that Hastha, a city-based apparel brand, saw enough reason to bring colour through their one-of-a-kind block printed umbrellas.

Published: 13th November 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was amid the grim and grey of 2015 Chennai floods that Hastha, a city-based apparel brand, saw enough reason to bring colour through their one-of-a-kind block printed umbrellas. With the return of the ghosts of the past, the team of Hastha has yet again stepped up — this time, to bring some sunshine into the lives of animals at the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary.  

“The starting story of our umbrellas was during dark and depressing times. Now when we are facing a similar situation, we want the umbrellas to be of some help. I’ve always been an animal lover and been feeding strays for years now. This fundraising campaign was started on a whim. All we put out was a post and some supporters have been chipping in,” says Divya Vigneshwaran, founder of Hastha, sharing that proceeds from every umbrella sold on its website till November 20 will be donated. 

“As much as we sell multi-coloured umbrellas with fancy motifs, there’s equal demand for the black ones. Some customers see it as a utility product and others appreciate its artistic value. To date, we don’t have many players in the market, who offer block printed umbrellas because it’s not an easy job. Our customers are mainly from Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Some of them even gifted umbrellas for Deepavali,” she shares.

Hastha umbrellas come in bright shades with oriental, floral and Mughal-inspired graphic prints. If you prefer earthy hues, you can pick from their range of rusty browns and earthy olives that come adorned with Aztec-inspired and vintage-derived prints. Sapphire floret, juniper sable and fuchsia bloom are a few additions to their collection for this season. 

Besides the fundraiser, Hastha is associated with another initiative called Project Block by Block. It aims to build an extensive hand block print library, which will enable special schools to borrow blocks from Hastha and return them in exchange for newer blocks after their use. “Since 2019, Hatha has been working with special children to create opportunities for them to learn and earn. We’ve collaborated with Gurukulam in Chennai to set up a block printing unit on their premises and train their students. The results have been heartwarming. The children get to interact with different colours, shapes and textures. They’ve been doing block printing for our children’s wear,” she says.

Hastha intends to extend this project to other schools to provide them with material resources and set up basic infrastructure and training. Their website offers carefully chosen hand-carved blocks, with a mix of classic patterns and contemporary designs. As a sponsor, you can pick and purchase a block of your liking to contribute towards the larger cause.

For details, visit: hastha.co.in  Or visit Instagram @hasthahappiness / call: 9940020264

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp