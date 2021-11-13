Bruised and deluged Chennai limping back to normalcy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiites woke up to sunshine on Friday, after five days of rains that left parts water-logged and without electricity. The depression that wrought havoc weakened into a low pressure area and moved over north interior Tamil Nadu.

Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran said 18 people died in rain-related incidents across TN during this spell of rains. He hoped normalcy would be restored in Chennai by Saturday. However, the regional meteorological department said another low pressure area is forming over Andaman Sea and would intensify into a depression. Rainfall is likely to continue over Kanniyakumari, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Salem, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts. Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram may get heavy rains on November 14. Chennai, for next 48 hours, can expect light to moderate rain.

In Dharmapuri, seven coaches of the Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed after boulders fell on the track early on Friday, but none were hurt. Ramachandran said standing crops were inundated in 68,651.91 hectares in the delta. Of this, those in 5,127.82 hectares were damaged above 33 per cent. Horticultural crops in 4,020.57 hectares were under water, with crops in 391.61 hectares damaged above 33 per cent. He said five bridges, 259 minor bridges, 1,012.99 km of roads have been damaged.

In Chennai, water has been drained in 204 of 534 inundated places. Five subways are being drained. As release of water from reservoirs around Chennai was regulated, flooding of watercourses was avoided, he said. The government has learned some lessons and will redress the issues, he added.

No school, college in Chennai today too

Schools and colleges will be closed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari on Saturday. Only schools will be closed in Kancheepuram district

2015 vs 2021

Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran said 18 people died in the current spell of rains against 174 during the 2015 floods. Similarly, in 2015, 2,215 cattle died while in the past few days 834 cattle died. While 31,451 huts were destroyed in the 2015 floods, now 2,284 huts were damaged. The lower toll was due to the enormous precautionary steps taken by Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said

10,073

In Chennai alone, 2,888 persons are housed in 55 relief camps. Across Tamil Nadu, 10,073 people are being sheltered in 185 relief camps